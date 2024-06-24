PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

