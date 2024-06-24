Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $58.89. 6,621,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
