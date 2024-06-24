Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $58.89. 6,621,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.