Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,711. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

