Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4,285.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.84. 5,925,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

