Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

