Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 358 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $30.57. 40,135,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,305,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

