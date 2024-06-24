Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 144.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 485,822 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Personalis by 58.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 471,646 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

