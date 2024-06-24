Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Financial Comparison

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 22.46% 31.07% 11.66% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 5 3 0 2.38 Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $102.41 billion N/A $24.88 billion $3.44 4.17 Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 8.03 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Indonesia Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.