Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,104,254. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of -463.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

