PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after buying an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

