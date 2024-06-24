Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 308,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 954,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Macquarie cut Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Playtika Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 134,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,937.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 301,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,395 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

