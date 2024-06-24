Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.04

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

