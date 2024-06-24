Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 526.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,568,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,526,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Prologis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,068,000 after purchasing an additional 723,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

