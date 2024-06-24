Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,568,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Prologis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,068,000 after buying an additional 723,807 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.63. 2,923,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.