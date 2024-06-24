ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.13

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 36798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

