ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 7.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 5,510,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,369,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

