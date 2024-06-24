Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.26 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $64.26 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002579 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005845 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

