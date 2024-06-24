Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 15,374 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Premier by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,075 shares of company stock worth $1,328,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 1,620,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,042. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

