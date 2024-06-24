Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.16. 1,854,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

