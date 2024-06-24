Range Financial Group LLC Buys 10,717 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 212,698 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,424,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,945. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.