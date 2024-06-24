Range Financial Group LLC Buys 207 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,311 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $740,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.78. The stock had a trading volume of 776,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,814. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.