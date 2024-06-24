Range Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Interface by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Interface by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Interface by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interface by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Interface Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 401,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,886. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $868.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

