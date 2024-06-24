Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of HCI Group worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HCI Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,517,268.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,531.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCI Group news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,517,268.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,531.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303 in the last three months. 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $91.56. 128,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $959.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

