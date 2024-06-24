Range Financial Group LLC Has $572,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 338,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

