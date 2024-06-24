Range Financial Group LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 69.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 1,567,489 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 751,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 360.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 956,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 749,058 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

