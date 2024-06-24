Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

