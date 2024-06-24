Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
RAVE opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
