Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lifted by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. 16,277,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,970. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

