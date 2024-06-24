ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $210.54 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00115103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

