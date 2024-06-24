Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RF opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.