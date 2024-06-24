Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 16,300 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.26% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,907.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,586 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,484. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.38 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

