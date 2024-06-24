Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 12,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,931. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

