Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,950 shares of company stock worth $78,433,340. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.36. 4,097,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.25 and its 200 day moving average is $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $345.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

