Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16,195.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,560,000 after purchasing an additional 844,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

