Rheos Capital Works Inc. Reduces Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,481,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.62. The company had a trading volume of 256,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,655. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.99 and its 200 day moving average is $418.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

