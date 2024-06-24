Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 13,300 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in ASML by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $14.14 on Friday, hitting $1,036.60. 1,626,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,566. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $954.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $898.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

