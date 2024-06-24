Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $4.87 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,025. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.