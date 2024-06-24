Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 7,663,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,829,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 7.0 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.