Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 2.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.70. 3,822,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,366,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.