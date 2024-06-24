SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $2,174.82 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.53 or 0.99866045 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00075465 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01872317 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,390.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

