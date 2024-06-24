Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 84,836 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 357,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 617,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,728. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.