Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,891. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

