Sean C. Flynn Sells 1,474 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Up 2.6 %

Vericel stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 473,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,781. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,614.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Vericel by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $12,782,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vericel by 61,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 208,228 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 161,652 shares during the period.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

