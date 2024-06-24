Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Sells C$515,343.75 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

SES stock opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

