Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 59,200 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00.

ACO.X traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.97. 428,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. ATCO Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$41.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACO.X. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.92.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

