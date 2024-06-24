Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
tinyBuild Price Performance
TBLD stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6 ($0.08). 817,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,297. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.08.
About tinyBuild
