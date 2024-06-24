Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

TBLD stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6 ($0.08). 817,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,297. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.08.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

