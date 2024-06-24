Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,249 shares during the quarter. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.17% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 201,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TYA remained flat at $13.23 on Monday. 9,817 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

