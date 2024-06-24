Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 26th.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 685,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,658. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

