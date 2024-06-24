Singular Genomics Systems Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 26th.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,658. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

