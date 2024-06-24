SKALE Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $284.40 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $284.40 million and $27.60 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,384,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

