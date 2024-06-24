Sleepless AI (AI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.99 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $90.99 million and $25.52 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 184,687,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.66360605 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $14,052,459.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

